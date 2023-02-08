After a long wait last night the prime time of the San Remo Festival. Needless to say Clare Ferragni was the undisputed protagonist of the first evening of the musical event. In these hours, the digital entrepreneur is making a lot of talk about herself not only for the recited monologue but also for the clothes flaunted.

Chiara Ferragni was the undisputed protagonist of the first evening of San Remo Festival. The digital entrepreneur made her appearance, going down the stairs of the Ariston Theater, after the performance of Gianmaria, the second Big in the competition in the musical event.

The most loved fashion blogger of all time has not gone unnoticed for the writing engraved on the stole white of her wonderful dress:

Think free.

The first suit that Chiara Ferragni showed off during the first evening of San Remo Festival is a black bandeau dress characterized by very evident necklines.

The dress sported by co-host of the San Remo Festival bears the signature of Dior.

As for the make-up, however, Chiara Ferragni has opted for a delicate and not particularly excessive make-up. The makeup of fashion bloggers was created by Manuele Mameli, the make up artist who has always followed the fashion blogger in her most important events.

As already mentioned, the dress that Chiara Ferragni sported for her first evening of San Remo Festival has attracted everyone's attention especially with regard to the price.

According to what has emerged, it seems that the price of the dress in question fluctuates between 20 and 30 thousand euros.