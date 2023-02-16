The Imperia public prosecutor’s office has decided to investigate Blanco: the charge is that of damage

Blanco is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters of recent days. Following the gesture he made himself the protagonist of during the prime time of the San Remo Festival, the singer has been involved in numerous controversies. A few hours ago the news leaked that the Imperia prosecutor’s office decided to investigate what happened on the Ariston stage. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

Blanco investigated by the Prosecutor of Imperia. In these hours the news that the singer has been accused of damage during the early evening of San Remo Festival aired.

According to what emerged, the performance that Blanco brought to the Ariston stage had to refer to the music video of the last song launched by the singer, L’Isola delle Rose. However, something went wrong and Blanco lashed out at them floral arrangements set up for him and for his performance.

Blanco a fury in Sanremo: was everything already prepared?

Following the gesture of which Blanco was the protagonist on the Ariston stage during the prime time of San Remo Festivalthere were many who assumed that the singer’s performance was actually already planned.

To further strengthen this hypothesis, the florist who curated the rose arrangement for Blanco. The woman said:

It was all foreseen, I knew it would go like this, with that, shall we say, artistic performance. Blanco wanted to play the video where he destroys the roses, then maybe it went further, I don’t know what happened. But nothing that surprised me.

And, continuing, the entrepreneur he added: