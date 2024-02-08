What lies behind the writing on BigMama's nails? Here's the meaning of his nail art!

The second evening of the Sanremo Festival truly won over everyone, but among other things, several questions arose. Among them, what was written on the nails of BigMama? What is the message behind this fabulous manicure?

BigMama at Ariston

Let's try to clarify this beauty detail that has certainly not gone unnoticed!

Sanremo Festival 2024: BigMama also among the competitors

This new edition of the Sanremo Festival is inflaming Italy, as well as i competitors who have decided to participate in this long-awaited event. Among the new competitors it is impossible not to mention BigMamaa girl with a wonderful voice to say the least.

BigMama

The woman, who is only 23 years old, decided to bring a song which talks about some very dark moments he had to face throughout his life. These allowed her to grow and mature, until it becomes the gorgeous woman that it's time.

If at first he faced everything with the anger, now he has learned to react because with resentment you don't get anywhere. For this reason her song is titled “Anger is not enough for you”. BigMama is conquering hers, however public not only thanks to the melody of his voice, but also for the choice of clothesof the accessories and of nails.

BigMama's nail art and the artist's message

Credits: Rai

Since its debut on Ariston stagethe beautiful BigMama showed off a look and some nails which immediately captured the attention of the audience at home. For the first evening he in fact opted for some long, black nails with roses in relief on it.

Bigmama's nails

Last night, however, she appeared on stage in clothes of a provocative nun, with the aim of recalling the importance of seduction and the female world. For this reason the writing was present “Queer Revolution” on tights. The same writing was then reported on his nailsthis time red, gold and silver. Also present is the symbol dedicated to the goddess of beauty and love, Venus. What can I say, a real touch of class for such a cool woman!