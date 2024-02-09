From Malaysia to the Ariston theatre

Not even time to get rid of jet lag: Francesco Bagnaia yesterday he concluded the MotoGP tests in Sepang in Malaysia with the Kuala Lumpur track record of 1'56″682 and tonight he will be a guest on the fourth evening of the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival.

The Ducati rider, twice winner of the MotoGP world title in 2022 and 2023, will be welcomed by the host Amadeus and by co-host Lorella Cuccarini. In addition to Bagnaia, among the guests of this fourth evening there is great anticipation for Arisa and Gigi D'Agostino, who will perform respectively from Piazza Colombo and from the Costa Smeralda ship.

After the first three evenings in which the competing singers performed the songs with which they 'run' at the Festival this evening all 30 will be engaged in covers and duets with other artists.