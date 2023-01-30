Over the past few hours Anna Oxa ended up in the center of the gossip. According to what has emerged, it seems that the singer, who will be among the Big names in the competition in the new edition of San Remo Festival, she found herself at the center of a real media fuss. Her words shared on her social page attracted everyone’s attention: here’s what happened.

In recent days, news about Anna Oxa has been making the rounds on the web. In detail, a portal wrote that the singer would be fined by the Municipal Police of the city of Sanremo for some irregularities made in the road. Following what was disclosed, the artist’s response was not long in coming, who was keen to specify that the gossip in question is actually a fake news.

This is the news shared by the portal on behalf of the artist in the competition San Remo Festival:

Sanremo, while the city knows more and more about the Festival, the car in which Anna Oxa was traveling ends up in the crosshairs of the Municipal Police. The car that brought the singer to the Ariston was fined for an irregularity in the paid blue stripes parking space.

Since the news has created quite a stir, the person concerned was forced to intervene by declaring that it is actually a fake news. These were his words about it:

Oxarte informs, to protect human rights and the rights of the individual. Many of you didn’t believe the hoax authorized by the editorial staff directed by Mrs. Barbara Pasqua. Not to mention the figure she is making the “city of flowers”.

And, continuing, the artist’s social page added:

The photographer has built a story to earn some money at the expense of human rights and the dignity of the person, harming the honor and reputation of a great artist. Anna Oxa has not been fined, she has never met the traffic police, she has not received any notification. She was not targeted by the police.

So none fine for Anna Oxa. The news in question is affecting many people who are curious to know if this story will have more developments.