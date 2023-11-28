These are the words of the host: “Giovanni Allevi will play live on Wednesday 7 February”

The new edition of Sanremo Festival it’s getting closer and closer Amadeus is making the first announcements regarding the most loved singing festival of all time. During the 8pm edition of TG1 which aired on Monday 27 November, the host and artistic director of the singing event announced the first guest: Giovanni Allevi.

These are hot days for the Sanremo Festival. There is this twinning between the festival and TG1. On Wednesday I will say who I will have the honor of co-hosting the Festival with, I will talk about the women who will support me, while on Sunday I will reveal the names of the singers competing and another surprise for next week.

And, continuing with his speech, the artistic director of Sanremo Festival he then added:

This evening I want to start with something in particular that goes beyond music, and I’m referring to a person I personally admire. With her piano she fascinated millions of fans. Then an insidious illness forced him to abandon the stage. I am happy to announce that maestro Giovanni Allevi will return to the stage to play live on Wednesday 7 February from the Ariston theatre.

