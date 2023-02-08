It was Fedez who revealed what happened to the great master: his words

Over the past few hours the name of Beppe Vessicchio is occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? After the podcast of Fedez and Luis Sal was hosted in Muschio Selvaggio, the music teacher appeared, arousing great concern in everyone. Let’s find out together what happened.

Beppe Vessicchio with a black eye. In these hours we do nothing but talk about the little one accident of which the conductor became the protagonist. To reassure everyone and to reveal what happened is the same Fedez. Here’s what the husband of the co-host of the Sanremo Festival Chiara Ferragni revealed.

Little hiccup for Beppe Vessicchio. As already mentioned, the music teacher appeared in the first episode of Wild Moss with a detail that many have noticed: a black eye. To reveal what happened was Fedez. These were the words of the singer:

You see that window, here is the master Vessicchio thought he could enter directly from there, he didn’t realize that there was glass and he took it in full.

Following the singer’s words, the director confirmed what Fedez revealed, once again demonstrating his elegance.

San Remo FestivalBeppe Vessicchio in the cast of Wild Moss

For the uninitiated, for his adventure in Sanremo Fedez had the opportunity to have as a guest in his Wild Moss just the great teacher. We are sure that his presence will add value to the podcast.

Together with Fedez himself and Luis Sal, Beppe Vessicchio will welcome many guests, who will all be protagonists of the most awaited singing event of the year. Without a shadow of a doubt, the presence of the master will give the podcast of Fedez and Luis Sal that something extra that will certainly make it special.