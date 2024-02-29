After the extraordinary successes achieved by Amadeus during the last Sanremo Festival, the pressure to find a worthy successor is palpable. The task of exceeding the ratings peaks reached, with peaks of 60% share, seems almost an impossible task. Anything below these levels would risk being considered a failure. The search for the ideal host has led to a veritable round of rumors and leaks from some important names in the Italian television scene. This time it's the turn of Carlo Contifollowed by Paolo Bonolis and finally by Antonella Clerici, who in an interview with Chi denied being interested in the role.

The rumors have multiplied, fueled by television programs such as “Viva Rai2” and by the clues dropped by Fiorello. The latter, without ever directly naming the colleague in question, hinted that a well-known presenter in Rai could be involved.

After Amadeus's no and Antonella Clerici's closure in the interview with Chi, Fiorello reveals Rai's official proposal to Carlo Conti. The host refused. #Sanremo2025 pic.twitter.com/8Vw5NZJNRB — Giuseppe Candela (@GiusCandela) February 29, 2024

Fiorello emphasized that these are not rumors, but information confirmed messages circulating through the corridors of Viale Mazzini, underlining the public's right to be informed about events behind the scenes at Rai. He mentioned the possible host for Sanremo 2025, stating that he is a very respected and well-known figure within Rai.

However, Fiorello preferred not to reveal the name of the host in question, but made his identity clear, which was easily understood. In fact, it seems that it is actually Carlo Conti. But, what did the latter respond to this proposal? Conti also refused the role of host.

Consequently, the search for the conductor perfect for Sanremo 2025 continues, while rumors and indiscretions fuel the public's curiosity about who will be next to face this television challenge.