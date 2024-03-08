With Amadeus' farewell to Sanremo Festival, Rai finds itself having to look for a new “captain” for the most important music event in Italy. Many names ended up on the list of Viale Mazzini managers, among which one of the most eligible was that of Alberto Matanoanchorman of Life live on the flagship network. The former TG1 stand-in had a good chance of entering the shortlist of finalists, but now he definitively extinguishes the hopes of the fans, eager to see him on the Ariston stage.

Sanremo Festival 2025: a track disappears

In an interview with Messengerhas, in fact, defined it a madness, worthy only of a mythomaniac: considers “Ama” unattainable. The clear stance denotes an awareness of the weight and responsibilities inherent in the role. Which, on the one hand, constitutes the culmination of a brilliant career, but, on the other hand, involves very demanding work. It means having the spotlight pointed at you, and being open to easy criticism. At the same time, you have shown great respect for Amadeus, who was officially contacted in recent days to continue his reign.

The five years spent by the 61-year-old at the service of the Sanremo Festival, designated with the dual role of artistic director and host, were a success. Consequently, if he accepted, he would certainly be confirmed. In order to extract the desired “yes” from him, they would have made him a very rich offer: a desperate attempt, which will probably fail.

In a podcast interview The BSMT by Gianluca Gazzolithe man from Ravenna explained that he wanted to end here, as a sign of respect towards Pippo Baudo and Mike Bongiorno. Having equaled the record for the greatest number of hosts of the Sanremo Festival, he feels it's time to say enough. In addition to Matano, there remain several candidates for the position, such as Carlo Conti, Antonella Clerici, Alessandro Cattelan, Gigi D'Alessio and Michelle Hunziker.