Sanremo Festival 2024, how much tickets cost and where to buy them

Just under a month before the start of the 2024 Sanremo Festival, Rai has communicated the price of the Ariston Theater tickets, revealing how and where to purchase them.

The one starting on February 6th will be the 74th edition of the music event. Conducted for the fifth consecutive year by Amadeus, the 2024 Sanremo Festival will see 30 artists take to the stage of the Ariston Theatre.

Sanremo 2024 tickets: how much they cost

But what do you need to do to attend the singing event live? And how much do the tickets cost? Here is all the information about it.

Rai has made it known that there will be a click day for the purchase of tickets for the 2024 Sanremo Festival. Tickets for the five evenings of the Ariston, in fact, can be purchased, while availability lasts, starting from 9.00 am on January 23rd on this website. site. A maximum of two tickets will be purchasable per person.

For the first 4 evenings, single Platea tickets cost 200 euros each; 730 euros for the final on Saturday 10 February. For the Gallery, however, starting from 110 euros for the first 4 evenings and reaching 360 euros for the final.

How to buy Sanremo tickets

As specific Rai, to “proceed with the purchase it will be necessary to register on the following site by entering the buyer's data: e-mail; entering a password; first name; surname; citizenship; tax code (date, place of birth and identification document number in the case of a foreign citizen without a tax code); telephone; identity document (front and back of the document in a single file). The purchase can only be made by credit card.”

“Once the purchase is completed, the 'digital' ticket will be sent to the email address indicated during registration and will still remain available in the 'My profile' section”.

All tickets for the 2024 Sanremo Festival will be nominative, which is why entry to the Ariston Theater will take place via the ticket obviously but also by showing the identity document registered at the time of purchase.

It will be possible to change the name of the ticket “always by accessing the site where the purchase was made, in the 'My profile' section, within 48 hours before the start of the evening to which the ticket refers”.