The fees of Amadeus, the co-hosts and the guests for the new edition of the 2024 Sanremo Festival have been revealed

Less than two weeks until the long awaited Sanremo Festival 2024 once again hosted by the ever-present Amadeus. Recently, after discovering the big names in the competition, the new singles and the guests together with the duets, the various staggering fees also emerged in a completely unexpected way.

For now none of the nominees or the faces who will be present on the Ariston stage have confirmed or denied what emerged but the fans of the program were left speechless. Once again we are talking about very high figures with some small differences compared to previous years also due to the various changes.

Below we find out together what the salaries obtained by Amdeus, the co-hosts but also the guests and the international super guest.

Sanremo 2024: The mind-boggling earnings of Amadeus, the co-hosts and the guests

The Wired portal reports the various fees of those present at the Festival, which has made public what the host but also the guests and co-hosts should perceive. As for the artistic director of Sanremo or Amadeus, we are talking about 70 thousand euros per episode. A total of 350 thousand euros for all five evenings from 6 to 10 February on Rai 1.

As regards special guests such as Marco Mengoni, Giorgia, Lorella Cuccarini, Teresa Mannino and Fiorello, the fee should be around 25 thousand euros each. Eros Ramazzotti and Roberto Bolle however, unlike their colleagues, have not yet established a figure which therefore remains unknown.

Speaking of the singers in the competition, however, the amount received, which also includes the classic expense reimbursement, is around 53 thousand euros for all five evenings.

However, the fee of the super guest who is the greatest this year remains unknown Russell Crowe. He will be present at the Sanremo Festival together with his band to present his new single.