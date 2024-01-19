Suzuki returns to the Sanremo Festival. Also for 2024 the Hamamatsu brand has been chosen as the car of the prestigious event now in its 74th edition, which will bring the best of Italian music to the stage of the Ariston theater from 6 to 10 February 2024. The presence of the brand highlights the close relationship between Suzuki and the world of music and entertainment.

The house of Hamamatsu and the Sanremo Festival

Commenting on the partnership between the Japanese car manufacturer and the Festival, Massimo Nalli, President of Suzuki Italia: “Suzuki, chosen as the Car of the Sanremo Festival, allows us on the one hand to support the Italian passion for great music and on the other to present Suzuki's passion for technical innovation that gives life to products close to people's needs . We will do all this while having fun, as per the DNA of Suzuki cars, in short, the best.”

Suzuki's philosophy

Suzuki feels at home in passion and fun. Music represents an art in which creativity and imagination push authors and performers to break predefined patterns, experimenting with new forms of expression to give intense emotions to listeners and spectators. Similarly, Suzuki designers and technicians face the technological challenges and design of the new models, 100% hybrid and 100% with the option of Allgrip all-wheel drive (except for Swace) with the aim of offering their customers efficient cars, cutting-edge and pleasant to drive.