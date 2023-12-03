Rome – The names of the Big names competing at the 2024 Sanremo Festival have been revealed. And it is a double surprise, starting from the number: compared to past editions, the singers go from 23 to 27 (which become 30 with the finalists of Sanremo Giovani). Amadeus announced this in a note before appearing on Tg1 where he listed all the names of the competitors. During the live broadcast the host also showed the Festival scenography in a digital representation.

The names of the 27 Bigs competing

Fiorella Mannoia

Geolier

Dargen D’Amico

Emma

Fred De Palma

Angelina Mango

The Sad

Diodate

The Three

Renga and Nek

Saint John

Alpha

The flight

Amadeus: “It wasn’t an easy task.” More than 400 proposals received

As Amadeus himself admitted at Milan Music Week, the choice of the 23 Bigs of the Festival was not easy. This year’s number of nominations is a record with over 400 proposals received by the artistic director. From this number, the first 50 songs considered eligible have been identified. Then the final selection work began to reach the expected number.

The modification of the regulation

With a surprise change to the Festival Regulations, Amadeus has increased the artists competing in Sanremo 2024 from 26 to 30. “The number of Artists invited by the Artistic Director is changed from 23 (twenty-three) to 27 (twenty-seven). Consequently, it is the overall number of artists competing has also changed, which – including the 3 winning artists of Sanremo Giovani 2023 edition – goes from 26 (twenty-six) to 30 (thirty)”, we read in a note released before the announcement of the list of names of the Bigs in the race.