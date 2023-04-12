The artistic director would have chosen her as the replacement for Chiara Ferragni: who are we talking about

Over the past few hours the name of Amadeus is occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to rumors, it seems that the conductor is working for the next edition of San Remo Festival and already are leaking some background about it. Let’s find out together what was discovered.

Amadeus would have started working on the next edition of San Remo Festival. According to what was leaked by the weekly ‘Chi’ it seems that the artistic director has already chosen who he could replace Clare Ferragni in co-management. In fact, it seems that the host would have asked the digital entrepreneur to fill the role of co-host for all five evenings of the Festival.

Chiara Ferragni, however, would not feel like committing herself so much to the next edition of the music festival. For this reason it is rumored that Amadeus has already found who he could replace the digital entrepreneur. According to rumors, it seems that she could play the role of co-host in the next edition of the San Remo Festival a former pupil of the school of Friends of Maria De Filippi: let’s find out together who it is.

San Remo Festival 2024, Annalisa could support Amadeus in the co-management: all the details

Over the last few hours the rumors according to which Annalisa could play the role of co-host in the next edition of San Remo Festival.

If the news were confirmed, for the singer that would be a real breakthrough. Let’s remember that this is a real golden age for Annalisa. After the success of the song ‘Bellissima’, the singer’s new single, entitled ‘Mon Amour’, is currently circulating on the radio.

At the moment the rumors in question have not yet been confirmed. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if those directly involved will expose themselves to this much-talked-about gossip.