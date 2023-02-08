Sanremo – The curtain on the second night of the Sanremo Festival 2023. Great expectations, at the Ariston theater, for the others fourteen songs in competition. Judging them – as in the early evening – will be the journalists accredited to the Festival, equally divided into three components: print, radio and web. A new one will be drawn up at the end of the evening classificationwhich will include all e 28 artists.

The program of the second evening

The co-host of the evening, alongside Amadeus and Gianni Morandi, is Francesca Fagnani: the journalist of ‘Belve’, ready to land from 21 February in prime time on Rai2, will be the protagonist with an impactful monologue, which among the should touch that of juvenile prisons.

Guests Al Bano And Massimo Ranierifor the first time trio with Morandi, to fulfill the dream that the singer from Cellino San Marco has been cultivating for more than twenty years: a piece of Italian music history, condensed into some of their timeless hits. The songs: from There was a boy to In the sun up to Losing love.

Super guests at the Ariston: the American band of black Eyed Peas, with six Grammys behind it, which promises to make the audience dance in the hall and at home. Their latest album, Elevationreleased last November, contains songs from millions of streams such as Simply the Best with Anitta and El Alfa and Don’t You Worry with Shakira and producer and DJ David Guetta.

There comedy will be the irreverent and surly one of Hard Angel. The fiction space will be entrusted to Francis Arkdeputy commissioner under the mobile of Naples in the new Stay with me series, arriving on Rai1 from 19 February. But also Drusilla Foer is expected tonight to accompany Pegah Moshir Pour, the Italian-Iranian human rights activist. A surprise emerged at the publication of the official lineup.

Space also for the ‘parallel’ stages of the festival. On the Costa Smeralda will perform Fedezon the Suzuki internship of Piazza Colombo there will be Nek and Francis Rengawho have just announced a new single together due out in March dedicated to their children.

Artists in order of release

In order of exit on stage, Will, Modà, Sethu, Article 31, Lazza, Giorgia, Colapesce Dimartino, Shari, Madame, Levante, Tananai, Rosa Chemical, LDA, Paola and Chiara will go up. In the other stages, Fedez sings on the Costa Smeralda. Francesco Renga and Nek will sing on stage at the Suzuki Stage in Piazza Colombo.