Rome – The Maneskin are back as super guests at the Sanremo Festival on the evening of Thursday 9 February: the announcement of Amadeus, guest on Tg1 at 8 pm together with the band – Ethan absent – who has just released the new album Rush! and that she is nominated for the Grammy Awards 2023, scheduled in Los Angeles on February 5, in the Best New Artist category.

“On Thursday evening they will be at the Sanremo Festival and will blow up Ariston,” said Amadeus. For their part, the Maneskins spoke of a return that represents “always an honor, we hoped for it”.

“I – added the conductor again – invite them regardless because for me Sanremo is strongly linked to them because they do something crazy, because they are loved and Sanremo has an edge when the Maneskin are there. They will be on the third evening, the Thursday, also because they will be in the United States until the day before”.

Meanwhile in Sanremo the security plan takes off

The security plan for the Sanremo Festival has been launched. Mount safety barriers, against unauthorized entry of vehicles and heavy goods vehicles, in the crucial points of the Festival. These are the so-called “safety and security” measures, by virtue of which the bins were also removed in the same area. But that is not all. In Piazza Colombo the preparation of a stage continues on which bands and artists will perform during the days of the event. Access to the area is allowed to no more than 1500 spectators. For residents and commercial activities in Piazza Colombo, the Municipality has created a pass, which will be distributed in the coming days to be used if there are more than 1,500 people in the square. “Maybe we could have a full square all day – jokingly comments the councilor for Tourism of Sanremo, Giuseppe Faraldi -. I say this to reassure residents and commercial operators: the pass will only be needed if the number of entries is exceeded To meet those who have parking in the area, we have found temporary accommodation, so as to create the least possible inconvenience”. The giant screens will also soon be set up in Piazza Colombo, in the Santa Tecla area and Corso Garibaldi, to assist in the evenings of the Festival and the catwalk in front of the Ariston will return.