Rome – Francesca Fagnani she will be co-host alongside Amadeus of an evening of the Sanremo festival: this was announced by the conductor and artistic director of the Festival himself, speaking on the first episode of Viva Rai2!, Fiorello’s new morning show. However, Amadeus did not specify which evening will see Fagnani as the protagonist.

Amadeus announced it complete with a video link with the journalist from home, on Viva Radio 2. “He asked me half an hour ago,” he revealed in response to Fiorello. “What evening will I have? To know…”, the answer of the journalist, TV presenter of the show “Belve”, connected from home with a Christmas tree in the background (“You did it or the ‘little one from Trieste’ ?”, Fiorello’s ironic question alluding to the woman’s partner, the journalist Enrico Mentana). “For me it is an honor and a huge happiness”the reporter said later.

“Why don’t you ask us a question?”, the conductor asks the journalist who immediately relaunches: “Good morning and welcome, what a beast do you hear?”. “I feel like a mouse, or rather a black chick, the one with the syndrome of not knowing how to do anything”, was the answer of the showman who then raised the question to the journalist: “I feel like a Jack Russell”, said Francesca Fagnani. “But you already have that at home”, the prompt joke by Fiorello who again alluded to Mentana (“I did some bodymentaning….”).

Fiorello then invited his fellow journalist to peep out live and show “at least the footing”. “He’s wearing pajamas, striped like an Inter fan,” Fagnani joked. Mentana does not introduce himself, but brings his partner “a representative of him” and one of their two Cavalier King dogs appears.

Fagnani will go on stage in Sanremo in an evening between 8 and 10 February (Chiara Ferragni has already been announced for the opening and closing).