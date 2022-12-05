Among the 22, the right mix of young people, established singers and old reunions. The young people who will come out of the evening of 16 December are missing.

Less and less to the Sanremo Music Festival 2023 scheduled for the week of February 7-11. The new edition of the Italian song festival will be presented once again by Amadeus, confirmed at the helm after the resounding successes of the past editions. Alongside him already announced Clare Ferragni And Gianni Morandi who will support him in the management. This morning then also the announcement of Francesca Fagnani as host of one of the five evenings.

Source: Ray

Yesterday Amadeus live in the 1.30 pm edition of Tg1, he read the singers who will be in the competition. Like last year, the youth category has been abolished and the new proposals that will emerge from the special episodes broadcast this month will join the 22 big names in the race and will compete for the final victory.

The 22 singers in the competition are the right mix of young talents with a great desire to show off and explode, established singers in search of consecration and some old dusting off of characters who for some years have gone off the radar a bit and with the showcase of the Sanremo Festival seek the return of the flame.

Here is the list of the 22 singers in the competition for the next one Sanremo Music Festival:

Georgia

Article 31

Elodies

Colapesce and Di Martino

Aries

Fashion

Mara Sattei

Leo Gassman

Country cousins

Mr Rain

Marco Mengoni

Anna Oxa

Lazza

Tananai

Paula & Clare

LDA

Madame

Gianluca Grignani

Rosa Chemical

Coma_Things

Levant

Last

To these will be added the young people who will compete for the coveted stage on December 16th on Rai Uno from the Teatro del Casinò di Saremo for the final evening of Sanremo Youth. The list highlights emerging young names such as LDA, son of Gigi D’Alessio. Satisfaction also for I Cugini di Campagna who are returning to Ariston for the first time since 1970.

“We had been trying for years and were caught off guard”- they commented. Also noteworthy is the reunion of the duo Paola and Chiara and the return to Ariston of Gianluca Grignani.