Sanremo, father Cutolo doesn't agree: “Geolier? An Unpresentable. Myth of Giogiò's murderer”. And on Facebook he writes: “Fuitevenne”





The city honor granted to the rapper Geolier by the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredihe aroused the indignation of the family of Giovanbattista Cutolo, the young musician killed by a juvenile thug shot three times last August, and whose memory was celebrated by his mother Daniela Di Maggio on the opening night of the Sanremo Festival.

After the words of Giogiò's mother, in fact, Franco Cutolo also intervened on Facebook: “Fuitevenne” wrote, citing the famous exhortation of Eduardo De Filippo, together with some polemical considerations towards the mayor and a silent post which depicts Geolier with a golden miter in his hands in the YouTube cover of his song 'Narcos'. “Geolier is a lucky guy because he found himself pushed by a media and advertising mechanism which, regardless of the Sanremo Festival, allowed him to intercept the mood of the kids.

But this does not justify his unpresentability, his lack of culture and preparation. I say this as an artist who has always represented minorities in his theatre, who has given space to popular culture and subaltern cultures but here, however, we only find the culture of brutality”, he tells AGI Franco Cutolo. “I heard that Geolier is one of the myths of the assassin of my son and it doesn't surprise me”, continues the director, even though Geolier went to Giovanbattista's funeral and launched an appeal to the boys to condemn the murder. “But it's rhetoric, what matters is what he represents: in the look, in the way of speaking, in the model he offers to the kids on the street. Let's stop, please, with the vulgar parochialism whereby since he is Neapolitan we Neapolitans must hope that an unpresentable person wins Sanremo”, adds Cutolo. “This parochialism, this self-consolation is the ruin of Naples. Certain symbols fortify the underworld and its underworld grows stronger other Giogò who could give so much to our city will be killed”.

“I'm sorry that politics has become a business of numbers, that the mayor lends himself to this only because the numbers of followers, streaming and downloads count. The millions. Not the quality. The numbers count”, says Cutolo. Who underlines: “I don't speak out of classism nor do I despise the suburbs. I'm simply ashamed that this type of representation is honored. And not only because I am Giogiò's father. I say this as a Neapolitan and as an artist.”