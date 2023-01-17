Today, 16 January 2023, SoloDonna was officially invited to participate in the event dedicated to Sanremo in which it was possible to preview all the songs in the competition. Thus, during the following press conference, we were able to collect some previews and even some small spoilers for you!

Amadeus and his collaborators opened the press conference relating to this morning’s Festival by answering questions relating to the Mediaset programmingthat despite the Festival will remain unchanged; the host and his staff, however, are not worried about the competition with the network Snake.

Another theme that was impossible not to touch was the one related to Madame, who after admitting that she was not vaccinated ended up at the center of a series of heated controversy.

I evaluate the song, Madame as a singer and above all I don’t anticipate the judiciary; It would be a very big mistake if I ousted Madame, which is for all intents and purposes in the race.

said the presenter, emphasizing that the exclusion of the girl will not happen. Someone also asked why compared to other characters (such as Montesano, Memo Remigi and Morgan), the reaction towards the girl was less harsh but according to Coletta, in those cases the images spoke for themselves while the young artist at the moment it is not yet to be considered guilty.

Amadeus then answered the questions on the competing tracks and, given the large presence of passages in which one speaks openly LGBT+, he said he was happy to be able to bring on stage love in all its forms.

Despite the experience acquired up to what is now the fourth year at the helm of the Festival, the conductor was however also very attached.

Amadeus: there is no lack of controversy

According to some, this year Amadeus it would have taken too many artists in the competition (500 proposals arrived) and, in fact, in addition to the 22 Bigs it also included six young people. And to think that, as he himself admitted, “for a moment the competitors in the race were 30″.

In addition to the news on the number of singers, also with regard to the guests there will be several twists: such as the presence of Zelensky.

Ama said it would be just the Ukrainian president to ask to be able to take part in the program and that he would confess his desire to Bruno Vespa, who had gone to see him in Poland to interview him; pity that the journalist spoiled the presence of the guest on TV, before confirming it to Amadeus himself.

I think there will also be a registration to allow us, based on the evening, to place it and have no technical problems.

the man who, in addition to the politician, will also welcome the Black Eyed Peas. The band, American, however, has not been positively received by all. When a journalist accused them of being “boiled”, in fact, the presenter of the Festival he got very angry.

Sanremo: Amadeus more relaxed?

Arrived in the fourth year at the helm of the Festival, Amadeus he admitted that he is decidedly more relaxed, above all because he is aware of the “car” he will drive and definitely more comfortable.

To make him so relaxed, also the fact that, fortunately, the situation linked to Covid is in turn more relaxed. She loves, in fact, she wants to make a Sanremo for the people, in which the share is not as important as do things well.

Covid attention will be high, as always; if a singer was bad, However, it will not be excluded but the recording will be broadcast, such as already happened.

Precisely because of the fewer restrictions, in addition to the ship It costs the external stage will also be back in Columbus Squarewhose guests will however be revealed on Wednesday morning, via the first Tik Tok of the Rai account.

Amadeus without Fiorello but…

Together with Gianni Morandi, who will be the co-host of the 73rd edition, they will also go up on the Ariston stage Francesca Faganni, Paola Egonu, Chiara Francini and Chiara Ferragni.

I wanted her because she is a digital entrepreneur. She is very strong. I personally invited her every year and this year she said yes. Right now she is world famous. It fascinates me that it is on stage and not on mobile.

he said speaking of the wife of Fedez. But what will the four talk about?

When I contact women, I don’t dictate what to do; each of them almost proposes it to me, she explains to me what she would like to face; and also this year everyone asked, in a natural way, to focus on various topics.

After talking about the spoiler of Georgia (which Ama does not condemn as done “without malice”) and the requests on Silvia Toffanin (which the conductor quickly turned off), Ama had to deal with one uncomfortable question about Psalm.

The rapper, who will be a guest on the Costa ship, is the author of the song by Shavi. His presence was announced two days after the passage of Shari from young to big and it is also the girl’s record label.

It’s a bit of a coincidence weird. How did he escape you the thing?

wondered one of the reporters.

It didn’t escape us. When I heard the artist’s second song I liked it and I discovered that Salmo was among the authors. Io had already thought of inviting Salmo on the ship; if you are thinking one choose Shari to have him on the ship you are wrong; it’s a only your suspicion.

the man replied piqued. The man, however, soon recovered from talking about Rosary, that this year for the first time will not be by his side.

Rosario for me is like it was my brother, I would always like him in Sanremo but the decision is up to him. He is close to me equally in many things; he’s almost the first person who knows mine thoughts.

said the conductor assuring that, despite the lack of comedians or comedians, many things will happen on stage that will make the evenings of Sanremo pleasant.

Then we see what happens; never say never.

he added, recalling that, in fact, the Festival is still “work in progress”.