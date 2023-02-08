Mattarella, Benigni and the Ferragni effect reward Amadeus at the debut of its fourth Festival: +8% compared to 2022 and absolute record

by our correspondent Elisabetta Esposito

Amadeus wins again. The start of this Festival number 73 was a real all in from the artistic director and the results were amazing. The first episode (from 9.18 pm to 1.40 am) of Sanremo 2023 was seen by 10 million and 757 thousand Italians, with an all-time record share of 62.4%. Compared to last year, still under the direction of Amadeus, the share has risen by almost 8 percentage points (it was 54.72 and 10.9 million)

boom debut — An all in, we said. Because in the debut episode Ama really had it all: the President of the Republic Mattarella for the first time in the history of Ariston, Benigni and his passionate intervention, Chiara Ferragni with her 28.5 million followers who intrigued a lot in the his television debut. In short, a rare and unrepeatable cast. Maybe we have to wait until tomorrow to really understand how things are going. See also The results that Mexico needs to qualify this Thursday for the World Cup

fine fiorello — In the first part (21.18-23.44) there were 14,170,000 spectators with a share of 61.7%, in the second part (23.48-1.40) 6,296,000 with a share of 64.7%. Well done Fiorello who in his after Festival late at night makes 2 million and 468 thousand with a 60.3% share.