After the trip on the Thames to London and then to Sestriere, the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti also brings the giant mortar to Sanremo.

It is the novelty of this year's Festival, where the mortar will be positioned outside the Ariston Theatre. “The campaign to promote and enhance the territory does not stop, and aims to act on the most important markets for tourism in our region. From 26 to 28 January, the mortar will be on the slopes of Sestriere. Then it will be Sanremo's turn during the Festival: a moment in which the city of flowers is at the center of the news, media attention and visibility at a national and international level.

In spring, however, the mega mortar, symbol of Liguria, will arrive in two other places of absolute attraction such as Paris and Milan to be seen, once again, by thousands of people”. Giovanni Toti thus revealed the next stages of the “#Pesto, masterpiece of Liguria” campaign which also include Milan and Paris.