Anger and tension on the Ariston stage, during Blanco’s performance, who had previously performed Brividi with Mahmood. The singer presenting the new single L’isola delle rose, had technical problems he was unable to sing and let off steam by destroying all the flowers on the stage, grabbing the grids with flowers and throwing them in the air, destroying them. The audience began to boo him, and the singer tried to justify himself: “I couldn’t hear my voice in the headphones and so I wanted to have fun anyway”, said Blanco, without however being able to appease the souls of the audience who continued to boo him. Follow the updates on Sanremo 2023 with the live coverage of LA Stampa



