Between two Bigs of the Sanremo 2023 Festival, rags would have flown behind the scenes, or rather glasses of water. The sensational indiscretion, later denied, went viral on social networks during the third evening of the Festival. Deianira Marzano was the first to speak about the furious quarrel. The influencer on Instagram said that “behind the scenes a competitor threw a glass of water in the face of another big name”. She then revealed the initials of the protagonists of the bickering: “A. and M.” they would be the protagonists of what happened a little while ago.

The protagonists of the alleged quarrel would be two women. The names of Anna Oxa and Madame (but also of Ariete) run on social networks, but in the end the news proves to be groundless. “Madame and Oxa have never seen each other. She respects the artist a lot, but she doesn’t know her and has never had the pleasure of meeting her. In Madame la Oxa’s Fantasanremo he is the captain of her ”, the note from Madame’s press office. The denial also came from the Rai press office. Confirmation that it was a hoax also arrived on Anna Oxa’s Facebook page.

Rai press office specifies in the press room: “The alleged story of Anna Oxa is NON-EXISTENT. It’s fake news.” #Sanremo2023 — Massimo Galanto (@GalantoMassimo) February 9, 2023