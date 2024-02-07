Sanremo – Fantasanremo fans in excitement last night: Annalisa was the only artist at the festival who did not descend the stairs of the Ariston at the time of her performance. A penalty for fans of the game who have started to make the first assumptions: no stairs because she is pregnant. In the morning, however, Annalisa denied it in an interview with Corriere della Sera, and she solved the mystery: “No, I'm not pregnant. When I'm pregnant, I'll be the one to say it.”

The reason for the side entrance was dictated by another: “A year ago I fell down the stairs: I hit a wall with my head and ended up in the emergency room. It wasn't a great experience… not even a very bad one, because it could have been worse, but I was a little scared. I hurt myself and had bangs on my forehead for quite some time to cover a nice scar,” the singer revealed.