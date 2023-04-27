Sanremo, Amadeus heard by Digos for the “Blanco case”

Amadeus was heard by Digos for the Blanco case. The performance of the Brescian singer during the Sanremo Festival, which ended with the destruction of the floral arrangements on the Ariston stage, is at the center of an investigation by the Imperia prosecutor’s office. For Blanco, stage name Riccardo Fabbriconi, the hypothesis of the crime is that of aggravated damage. Amadeus was heard in Milan on Monday morning, as a person informed of the facts.

The conductor and artistic director of the last four editions of the Festival would have limited himself to recounting the scene he witnessed, also filmed by Rai cameras. Blanco, winner in 2022 together with Mahmood, was one of the guests of this year’s first evening, in which he presented his new piece “L’isola delle rose”. Due to technical problems he interrupted the performance and threw himself against the flower arrangements on stage. “It was expected that at one point he would kick the roses, it was said that he could roll over or end up on the drums, I was absolutely aware of this,” Amadeus said at the time, saying he was still surprised by what happened. “I don’t feel like giving him a punishment, I hope he understands what he has done for himself, for the good of him and his career,” he added.