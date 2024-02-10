Sanremo 2024, the touching gift received by Lorella Cuccarini on the Ariston stage: it had a truly special meaning for her

Yesterday evening, Friday 9 February, Lorella Cuccarini she was the co-host of the Sanremo Festival 2024, alongside Amadeus. The latter however, a few minutes after her performance and having gone to her side, chose to give her a truly special gift, with a truly touching meaning.

This gesture had a lot of appreciation both from the audience present in the studio, but also from those at home, who clapped their hands for a long time for the woman, but also for those who decided to do this to her gift.

Lorella Cuccarini chose to enter the Ariston stage with one of her beautiful ones performances. She is really good at singing and dancing and chose to do a entrance different from the others. Which everyone really appreciated.

However, only shortly after she went on stage, the host decided to amaze her. While she was completely alone, Amadeus told her that he had a gift for her. The presenter replied: “Do not make me cry!” Addressing the public, he says: “He really doesn't know what this is about!” Then a golden package arrives.

The special gift received by Lorella Cuccarini on the Sanremo 2024 stage

When the woman opens the box, she just can't hold back her tears, there was one inside Barbie. Amadeus explained: “This is a mini Lorella, made by the hands of Mrs. Marina, she is our Rai seamstress. I thank the Rai seamstresses, because they are wonderful!”

This actually has a real meaning for Lorella importantsince it is a tribute to the lady Maria Persili, his mother, who passed away several years ago and who also worked as a seamstress for high fashion. The same presenter in remembering her, he said: “My mother worked in high fashion along with her sewing machine. She did the job she wanted.”

Obviously, in these minutes, Lorella Cuccarini has not managed to hold back at all emotion, in remembering his mother. Amadeus to try to make her understand the meaning of this gesture, as well as wanting to thank all the seamstresses, said: “Mrs. Marina wanted to give you this gift because she knew it!”