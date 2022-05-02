Genoa – The 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festival will begin on Tuesday 7 February and will end on Saturday 11 February 2023. The announcement was made by the artistic director, Amadeus, live on Tg1. Today, with the diffusion of the regulation for Sanremo Giovani, «the curtain has opened on the new edition. The new edition will begin on May 12, when the songs of the boys may arrive, there is time until October 12. On the evening of 12 December, with the grand final broadcast by Rai, we will know who are the first three who, as in the last edition, will be automatically admitted to the competition among the Bigs ».

