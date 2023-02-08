Sanremo, also Matteo Bassetti against Blanco: “Get him to do a toxicological test”

For a Selvaggia Lucarelli who defends him, dozens of other personalities condemn him harshly. After the boos from Ariston, Blanco’s performance in the early evening of the Sanremo Festival was also greeted by a chorus of criticism on social media, especially among the less young audience.

Among those who did not appreciate the outburst, there was also the virologist Matteo Bassetti, who did not mince words on Facebook. “Blanco’s show tonight at the Sanremo Festival is disgusting,” said the director of the infectious disease clinic of the San Martino polyclinic in Genoa, who went so far as to ask for an anti-drug test for the singer: “I hope that whoever asked all Italians to go up on that stage and apologize to them after having them undergo a toxicological test”. “Excellent commercial: anti-model for young people”, he concluded.