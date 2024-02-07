Sanremo – After the first evening it is clear that, in Sanremo, the long run no longer works. Minidresses, little black dresses, hot pants and visible legs reigned supreme. The second evening is no exception.

Let's start with the landlord. We will miss him Amadeus but not his shiny blue jackets, let's face it. He always dresses Gai Mattiolo. 6

Rose Villain with Il Volo

The first to perform is Fred De Palma, high-waisted trousers, vest and perforated shirt. She dedicates the performance to Antonio and Mimma, her parents. It makes her sweat just looking at it. We see that he goes to the gym but no, he tries again. Rating 6 –

It is presented by Ghali, making his debut as a somewhat awkward host, sporting a maxi blazer and double collar, with Margiela shoes. Gloves go a long way «they rang my doorbell while I was fixing the toilet». All absurd, so 7 and a half for audacity

There Sad they say «Tonight we are the new Il Volo» for their elegance before turning and revealing the jacket with the face of Amadeus in a punk version. Nice, rating 6 and a half



Renga and Nek

They introduce Renga&Nek: «Someone from the stage shouts “Francesco, you're beautiful”, but perhaps he didn't pay careful attention to the shoes… The seventies white-collar look doesn't reward them. Score 6 –

The second co-host to join Amadeus is Georgie, 30 years after “And then”. Thrilling performance and look halfway between the conductor and the jockey, with tailcoat, shorts and high boots. In Dior by Maria Grazia Chiuri like the second change of clothes, all fringes and sparkles. 7 and a half



The Genoese Alfa (lapresse)

Mr Rain he has a future as a host: he introduces Alpha impeccably. A little Lerch from The Addams Family, 6 and a half. The Genoese, like on his debut, comes out in uniform: again a t-shirt with a little heart and black trousers. Was a little glamor bad? Rating 6 –



Diodato and Dargen

Dargen D'Amico he has a suit that must be understood: it is clearly a starry sky with the silhouette of a moon. «The lighthouse in this case is the one that rescues boats lost at sea. A symbol that brings with it hope and salvation”, explained its stylist Roberta Baglini. Another concept look with an important message. Rating 9.

He is welcomed on stage by Diodato: if on the first evening he was candid in white ready for his First Communion, tonight he is even less at ease in total black. Give him back his jeans. Rating 6