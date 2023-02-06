We witnessed the last rehearsals of the 28 big names in the race before the start of the Festival. Here’s what we can expect from tomorrow

From our correspondent Elisabetta Esposito – sanremo (im)

Five hours of general rehearsals this afternoon at the Ariston, with all 28 singers in the competition engaged in their last performance before the start of the Festival. A performance that has taken on new importance in recent years: in the event of illness, this last test will be broadcast live in the evenings, as happened two years ago in Irama hit by Covid. No particular twist, everything went more or less as planned, including technical problems (Levant, Fashion set off three times and also Anna Oxa) that make so much “beautiful of the direct”.

Compared to listening to the songs in preview, some balance has changed. After all, live is quite another thing than audio, however well recorded. Take Mr Rain: his song "Superheroes" on the Ariston stage rocks, also thanks to the beginning that sees him at the piano and above all the entrance of eight children with whom he sings sitting on the stairs. And obviously the performance of Georgialive much more engaging.

last without plan — Surprise Last he will perform without the piano, which in any case remains the main accompaniment of his “Alba”: live one can appreciate even more the precision of the voice, because the piece is really difficult and the cue risk is high. Only he can sing it.

what a bomb madam — The already acclaimed piece by is even more convincing Madame“The good in the bad”: the performance on stage, with that “so much so” on repeat, is crazy and she could really be the outsider of this Festival.

Almost touching the love story of Coma_Things, who start singing back to back and end up caressing each other while saying that "goodbye is not a possibility". THE Colla Ziofive furies, take the stage giving a necessary dose of cheerfulness. Paula and Clare with "Furore" they give life to the most interesting ballet of this Sanremo. Also coordinate Colapesce Dimartinobut only when they fall backwards onto the stage after the "Splash!" ending.

look — The curved staircase of Castelli’s wonderful scenography (one of the best ever) didn’t create particular problems for anyone, but the only one for which the applause of the insiders started even before he began to sing was Elodies, beautiful in her wrapped black dress. Also in black Rosa Chemical (top, skirt and above-the-elbow gloves in latex), also applauded by the orchestra for its provocative “Made in Italy”.

grignani in dark glasses — The performance of Gianluca Grignani, on stage with dark glasses. The voice isn’t always precise, but the lack of control makes the piece – a deep and painful dedication to the father – all the more authentic.

The most applauded? Even after these dress rehearsals it is Marco Mengoni. You tried the song "Due vite" last but not least: whoever was present, despite the full immersion of notes, could not fail to be overwhelmed. He was the favorite after the first listenings, he definitely remains the same even after this live test.