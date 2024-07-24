«The Commission for Services and Products of theAgcom approved a fine of 206,580 euros, equal to twenty times the minimum statutory amount, to Rai for the violation of the provisions relating to the correct reporting of advertising messages during the 74th edition of the Sanremo Italian Song Festival». The violation found concerns the covert advertising of a well-known shoe brand, U-Power, during John Travolta’s performance together with Amadeus, the Festival’s host. A famous “chicken dance”, which was also reported by foreign media with the accompanying covert advertising.

The Authority – explains a note – has deemed it appropriate the episode is extremely seriousas the product was displayed during Rai’s main television programme in terms of audience and during the performance of a guest of clear international fame, with significant prejudicial effects to the detriment of viewers.

In determining the sanction, the Authority took into account the reiteration of the conduct by Rai, already sanctioned for episodes of covert advertising during the last edition of the Sanremo Festival.

«Agcom has fully accepted the complaint presented by Codacons on the case of covert advertising at the Sanremo Festival». This was written in a note by Codacons, which recalls how «the consumers’ association, the day after the gag involving John Travolta with multiple close-ups of the shoes worn by the actor, tied to a sponsorship contract with a shoe company, had filed a complaint with the Authority asking to heavily sanction Rai for the hidden advertising created to the detriment of viewers».

They continue: “The fine imposed today by Agcom represents a victory for Codacons, which has been fighting against covert advertising on television for years,” says president Carlo Rienzi. “Already on the occasion of the 2023 Sanremo Festival, following our complaint, we obtained a fine against Rai for the advertising made by Chiara Ferragni and Amadeus on Instagram. The state network, it seems, is losing its temper but not its vice, and we hope that today’s fine will put an end to illegal advertising to the detriment of citizens made during highly followed television programs.”