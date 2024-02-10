With Angelina Mango

a woman returns to conquer the Sanremo Festival ten years after Arisa's victory with 'La Notte'. Four platinum records, two gold records, a completely sold out club tour, Angelina Mango, daughter of Pino Mango and Laura Valente, was one of the revelations of 2023 and competed for the first time at the Festival of Sanremo, thanks to the successes of the last year which saw it rack up millions of streams and views and garner unanimous approval from the public and critics.

Who is Angelina Mango

Winner of the Singing category of the twenty-second edition of Amici di Maria De Filippi, where she also obtained the Critics' Award and the Radio Award during the final, Angelina Mango dominated the summer of 2023 with the song “Ci pensiero Tomorrow”, certified triple platinum with over 51 million streaming and 20 million views, in the top 10 of the Earone chart of the most played songs on the radio. “We think about it tomorrow” (21Co/LaTarma Records) is part of the album “Voglia di vive”, published in May 2023 and certified gold as well as the title track, presented during the experience within the school of Friends. Furthermore, the album also debuted on the podium of the FIMI ranking of the best-selling albums in Italy.

It was the single “Che t'o dico a fa'” (LaTarma Records/BMG), released in October 2023, which confirmed the unstoppable success of the Lucanian singer-songwriter: platinum record, best female debut of 2023 upon its release, at #1 of the most played songs on the radio, in the first week of publication on the podium of the FIMI ranking of the most listened to singles on platforms in Italy, also at the top of the social rankings of the most used songs on a social platform for the creation of content through use of the official sound of the song.

The unreleased “Fila Indiana” was also released on 1 December 2023, part of the soundtrack of “We are legend”, the new teen drama broadcast on Rai2 and Prime Video. Upon the song's release, Angelina Mango set a new record as the only female artist to have three singles simultaneously in the Top100 of a music streaming platform.

After having performed over the summer on the stages of Tiziano Ferro and Guè Pequeno and also having received a special mention at the Premio Lunezia 2023, this autumn Angelina Mango was also the protagonist of the “Voglia di vive tour” (produced by Live Nation ), her first tour in Italian clubs: 8 dates from Naples to Roncade, passing through Rome, Bari, Florence, Bologna, Turin and Milan, all completely sold out during which Angelina Mango embraced her audience live for the first time . This live trip was also the first tour of an Italian artist to become a series on TikTok, entitled “Wish to live on tour”: through a daily video story, Angelina Mango revealed to her fans behind the scenes and behind the scenes more fun and exciting experiences in the company of his band stage after stage. The series concluded with a special episode divided into two parts, in which further previously unseen backstage moments were revealed.

Beloved by GenZ also on social media, Angelina Mango has a huge following. On the platform dedicated to the creation of content, the official sounds of the singles “Che to' dico a fa” and “We think about it tomorrow” recorded over 187 thousand and 223 thousand uses respectively.

Angelina Mango's music is a mix that brings together different influences, including Italian and American rap, R&B and instrumental music, which allow her to range between different genres and bring freshness and originality to the stage, accompanied by a intense and full of emotion. In her songs, the singer-songwriter addresses relevant themes such as the anxieties of GenZ, love, the need for freedom and the value of family, linking an urban style to bel canto.

Originally from Lagonegro (PZ), born in 2001, Angelina Mango debuted in 2020 with her first EP “Monolocale”, followed by the publication of the singles “Formica”, “Walkman” (song produced by Tiziano Ferro) and “Rituali” feat . Nashley.