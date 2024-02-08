Without a doubt Loredana Bertè is preparing to be one of the undisputed protagonists of this 74th edition of Sanremo Festival. The artist is in fact among the Big names competing with the song 'Pazza' and in recent days she is making a lot of talk not only for her song but also for the looks shown on the Ariston stage.

Once again Loredana Bertè confirms herself queen of style. The looks with which the singer took the stage at the Ariston were promoted with flying colors by the experts who praised the artist considering her as a style icon of hers. Maybe not everyone noticed it, but the singer performed on the most famous stage in Italy with one handbag which attracted the attention of all viewers of the Sanremo Festival.

Sanremo 24: here is the contents of Loredana Bertè's handbag revealed

For his adventure at Sanremo FestivalLoredana Bertè entrusted herself to the very famous fashion house Valentine. And if in the first evening she decided to show off a shirt-effect dress with a short skirt, in the second evening she opted for a total white look.

On both evenings everyone couldn't help but notice a detail in the looks shown off by Loredana Bertè: a handbag black skin. The accessory shown off on the Ariston stage did not go unnoticed and many wondered about the contents of the bag. According to rumours, it seems that the artist would have placed the bodypacki.e. a transmitter to which microphones are connected.

Credit: loredanaberteofficial – Instagram

It is not the first time that Loredana Bertè has resorted to such a solution. Also in 2022 the singer he had done the same thing, stating that his idea was very original and convenient, since the threads do not hang on the clothes but are hidden in the bag.