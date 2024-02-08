The second evening of the 74th edition of the was broadcast on Wednesday 7 February Sanremo Festival. One of the absolute protagonists he was without a shadow of a doubt John Travolta, which this morning ended up at the center of quite a bit of controversy. In fact, it seems that the actor received a dizzying fee to go on stage at the Ariston: let's discover the shocking figure together.

John Travolta at the center of controversy not only for the scene he put in place with Amadeus and Fiorello on the Ariston stage, but also because of the amount he would have received for being the international guest of the second episode of Sanremo Festival.

To reveal details regarding the actor's earnings Grease he perceived al Sanremo Festival it is the 'Adnkronos' portal. According to rumours, it seems that Rai has transferred a sum of money to John Travolta's account 200 thousand euros. The mind-boggling compensation that John Travolta would have received on the second evening of the Sanremo Festival has been the subject of all the main newspapers in our country since this morning.

But it didn't end here. As already mentioned, John Travolta's guest appearance at Sanremo Festival received a lot of criticism also because of the act in which the actor performed together with Amadeus and Fiorello. For those who missed it, the three performed outside the Ariston theater in the 'qua qua' dance. The curtain lasted for more than a quarter of an hour and caused quite a bit of controversy from viewers of the singing event.

Sanremo 24, despite the controversy over John Travolta, Amadeus sets the audience record

CREDIT: RAI

Despite the controversy due to the presence of John Travolta at the Sanremo Festivalthe second evening of the singing event recorded an audience share equal to 60%. Once again Amadeus confirms himself as one of the most loved and followed hosts of all time.