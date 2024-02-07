These are the words of the pensioner about Fiorello: “This is how Fiorello changed my life”

Finally, after months of great anticipation, the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival. At this moment the second evening of the Festival has just begun and everyone couldn't help but notice the character who took to the stage at the Ariston. For those who don't know him, he is Ruggiero Del Vecchio and he is the grandfather of Long live Rai2. Let's get to know him better.

The second evening of the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival it started in a very particular way. In fact, Ruggiero Del Vecchio, the grampa Of Long live Rai2 which was filled with applause from everyone present in the audience.

For those who don't know him, Ruggiero Del Vecchio is a regular guest of Long live Rai2. In fact, every morning the pensioner is present in the program and is an integral part of Fiorello's staff, about whom the man spent some beautiful words.

In a recent interview, Ruggiero revealed how the meeting came about Fiorello. These were his words about it:

We started talking. At a certain point she said to me, Ruggiero, what can you sing about? And I intoned A trip to the castles. I conquered it there. I was looking I'll pay tonight: he is good at everything and can do everything. But now he has become family to me, I love him: we have been dating for ten years. I consider him a son.

But it didn't end here. Continuing with the interview, Ruggiero Del Vecchio then commented on the success achieved thanks to Fiorello. These were his words:

When children stop me I get emotional: I hug them, they are my grandchildren. But I'm not famous and I remain skeptical when they ask me for my autograph. I am nobody.

A little while ago Ruggiero went on stage at the Ariston, singing songs and receiving a standing ovation from the audience.