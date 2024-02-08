The second evening of the 74th edition of the was broadcast on Wednesday 7 February Sanremo Festival. An evening full of emotions in which, obviously, controversy could not be missing. Among the many moments that attracted the public's attention there was one without a shadow of a doubt that was very particular: the one in which Amadeus he showed up with a birthday cake on stage.

On the second evening of the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival, Amadeus was joined in co-hosting by Giorgia. The artist celebrated on the Ariston stage the 30th anniversary of the song 'E poi' which has achieved enormous success over the years. And it is precisely for this important occasion that the artistic director Amadeus has made for Georgie a gesture that left everyone speechless. Let's find out together what happened in detail.

The artistic director and artistic host of the Sanremo Festival in fact he took to the Ariston stage with one birthday cake singing 'Happy Birthday to You' in front of the entire audience in reference, precisely, to the 30th anniversary of the song 'E poi'. Needless to say, Amadeus' gesture left Giorgia speechless who thanked the host and then blew out the candle on the cake.

But it didn't end here. During the second evening of the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival, Amadeus he continued to praise Giorgia with words that certainly did not go unnoticed. Right on the Ariston stage, in fact, the host and artistic director revealed that he has been 'wooing' Giorgia, precisely for co-hosting the Festival, for a year. These were his words about it:

I've been looking for her for a year.

Amadeus' words made it clear that it was not at all easy to reach an agreement with Giorgia for the co-management of the Festival. Most likely the singer preferred to stay away from the spotlight and her notoriety for a while.