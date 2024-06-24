Sanremo 2025, the dates of the Carlo Conti Festival revealed

The Sanremo Festival has set the dates for the 2025 edition hosted by Carlo Conti (fourth time for him, in 2026 the pokerissimo will drop): will be held from Tuesday 4 February to Saturday 8 February 2025 when the final will be staged at the Ariston to award the victory of the singing festival (which saw Angelina Mango triumph this year ahead of Geolier and Annalisa). The news is given by Riviera24.it, the website of the Ligurian town, which reports the dates which, however, have yet to be made official by Rai.

The festival dates would have been ‘spoiled’ – as the journalist Giuseppe Candela explains on his Instagram stories – by the owner of the Ariston theater Walter Vacchino in announcing the 2024-2025 season of the Ariston Theatre.

Sanremo 2025 news on the scenography

As regards the scenography, the site reports the news that the historic collaboration of Gaetano Castelli and his daughter Maria Chiara with the festival has come to an end: in fact, the scenography for the 2025 edition will be designed by Riccardo Bocchini, Carlo Conti’s historic collaborator, who had already curated the last editions of the festival led by the Tuscan host.

READ ALSO – Sanremo 2025, Cattelan’s trio from Carlo Conti