The 2025 Sanremo festival has its dates: it will be held from Tuesday 4 February to Saturday 8 February 2025. The news is given by the website Riviera24.it, the website of the Ligurian town, which reports the dates which, however, have yet to be made official by of Rai. The dates of the festival would have been ‘spoiled’ – as journalist Giuseppe Candela explains on his Instagram stories – by the owner of the Ariston theater Walter Vacchino in announcing the 2024-2025 season of the Ariston Theatre.

As regards the scenography, the site reports the news that the historic collaboration of Gaetano Castelli and his daughter Maria Chiara with the festival has come to an end: the scenography of the 2025 edition will in fact be designed by Riccardo Bocchini, Carlo Conti’s historic collaborator, who had already curated the latest editions of the festival led by the Tuscan host.