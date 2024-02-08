Sanremo 2024, Geolier first ahead of Irama and Annalisa. The top-5

Sanremo 2024 continues to offer surprises and emotions. The top-5 after the second evening was crowned Emanuele Palumboin art, Geolier, in first place in the top-5. The race for victory at the Festival heats up. The rapper from Naples command with 'I p' me, you p' you' before Irama with 'Not you'. Third place Annalisa with Sincerely that comes before Loredana Bertè who sang Crazy (and the Ariston crowd booed her relegation in the general classification after the first evening which saw her finish in front of everyone), then Mahmood with Gold suit which takes fifth place. Waiting for the third evening which will see the other 15 singers competing. In the meantime, however, the opinions of the gods are changing bookmakers. AND Geolieron the eve considered third behind the duo Annalisa-Angelina Mango, moves to first place ex aequo. Here are the odds.

Sanremo 2024 winner: Geolier overtakes Annalisa and reaches Angelina Mango. Irama climbs back up to the podium. Bookmakers' odds

After the evening that opened the vote to the radio and the public, the Sisal ranking you see Annalisa drop to third position and give way to Geolier, whose win is now priced at 3.50. The 23-year-old rapper from Secondiglianoin fact, with his song sung entirely in Neapolitan dialect he demonstrated that he knows how to overcome any language barrier to reach the hearts of listeners directly and confirmed that he is one of the leading names in this year's Sanremo competition.

Irama also goes back up, offered at 9.00which thanks to the support of the public in the partial ranking on Wednesday evening – like the Sisal experts they had predicted – he placed second, becoming one of the candidates for the podium. A positioning that currently contends with Loredana Berté with Pazza whose win odds are 7.50 is that remains the main favorite at the Critics' Award and the Press Room Award, her victory in both cases is given at 1.65.

The third evening, however, will see the great promise of the Festival perform: Angelina Mango, stable in the Sisal forecasts in first position with odds of 3.50. Furthermore, some names much loved by the Italian public will take to the stage and, although they seem not to have entered the race yet, they are ready to claim their place in the rankings: among the possible winners comeback Alessandra Amoroso, at 12.00followed by Diodato and Negramaro offered at 20.00, like Mahmood 5th placers last night.

Once again, therefore, the Ariston show is ready to amaze!

Here is the updated ranking with Sisal odds: