Alfa arrives on the Ariston stage with a broom. Lots of points for Fantasanremo: what does the gesture mean?

Alphathird competitor of Sanremo Festival to perform on the Ariston stage, was introduced by Mr. Rain. The gesture that obviously did not go unnoticed was exactly what he had promised: to bring a fucks on stage. The goal, as many know, is to accumulate significant points at Fantasanremo.

In last Sunday's Instagram story, he shared his Google search, “broom shops in Sanremo”, reassuring his fans. She was clearly referring to the gesture rewarded with 18 points at the Fantasanremo.

The promise, in the end, was kept, thus guaranteeing the 18 points of the Morandi Bonus, to which are added those obtained for the total black look and the flowers at the orchestra. What does the gesture refer to and why “Morandi Bonus?

In this way, Alfa's presence allowed the participants who had selected him in their team to obtain the so-called Morandi Bonus, a considerable advantage associated with the arrival of a broom on stage with the singer. This gesture is connected to the previous edition, the 73rd edition of Sanremo, when Gianni Morandi he had tried to remove the flowers damaged by Blanco from the Ariston stage. Remember the shock scene of 2023?

Blanco, due to a technical problem with the lights on stage and with the “click” in his ear, had not received the right sound input. In response, the young artist had trashed the stage to “put on a show anyway”. The destroyed scenography full of roses is one of the symbolic scenes of Sanremo 2023. The result was a stage to… sweep. Morandi, co-host at the time, wasn't long in coming with a curious gag of his: that of broom for cleaning, symbolically, the Sanremo stage. This explains the humorous gesture, once again brought as a tribute to the evening starring Morandi.

During the second evening of Sanremo, in addition to Alfa, fifteen of the thirty singers perform following the pre-established order minute by minute. The conclusion of the 74th edition of the Festival, this time, is scheduled for 01:40.

He will have Amadeus by his side Georgie, who will play the role of co-host for the first time. This will also be an opportunity to celebrate 30 years since his song “E poi”, which debuted in Sanremo in 1994. Guests of the evening include Giovanni Allevi, Leo Gassmann, John Travolta and the cast of “Mare Fuori”. During the evening the new provisional top five will be presented, awaiting the complete ranking which will be revealed during the final. The public at home will also have the opportunity to vote via televoting.