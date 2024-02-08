The third evening of Sanremo 2024 between ups and downs. The top and flop moments at the Ariston in the third episode, with 15 other singers competing. In the endless evenings of the festival there are beats and beats, sounds and sounds. A review of ups and downs, exaltations and disappointments

TOP

The self-irony of Teresa Mannino who, dressed in a feathered blouse by Fausto Puglisi for Roberto Cavalli, is careful not to mention the designer (this post was however financed with a truck of arancini that was delivered to us in the press room, ed.) but he notes: “Jennifer Lopez has the same dress, she also goes shopping in it. If I go to the butcher like this, she will fleece me and put me in the fridge.”

Stefano Massini and Paolo Jannacci bring the deaths at work to Sanremo (1,485 in Italy in the last year) and bring the song theater back to the Ariston with a song 'L'uomo nel lampo' in which they shout loud and clear that the massacre is can stop. “Love is always sung on this stage but there is a love that is never sung on this stage: it is love for our rights.”

FLOP

Gazzelle had promised us: “If it were up to me I would go in pajamas, in tracksuits every evening. I will dress more elegantly to respect the Ariston stage but I won't distort myself. I wouldn't want to look like Gazzelle at my uncle's wedding”. Don't worry Flavio, there's no risk. But you might do better with an acetate tracksuit and tassel loafer.

The Amadeus jacket festival continues. But tonight the artistic director and host outdoes himself with a fabric that recalls the covering of the master bathroom of the yacht of a Russian tycoon on holiday in Rapallo.