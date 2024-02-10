Everything shines and glitters on the Ariston stage between sequins, lurex and bondage touches. For the fourth evening of Sanremo 2024 the imperative for the competing artists, grappling with the duets, is to shine. The standard tuxedos are absent. Green light for lurex, lamé, boudoir details and an avalanche of crystals.

It starts with a bang Amadeus, showing off an unlikely sparkling pink lurex jacket, a color that, it must be said, only suits the Rich and the Poor. The second outfit, a silver jacket with blue lapels, is immediately Domopak. He loves, try again. Rating: 5.

We have already written that it has style and today we reiterate it: Sangiovanni is paired with Aitana. And what a couple. She in a Versace metal mesh minidress with a checkered pattern and hems embroidered with crystals and baroque lace, a reinterpretation of the model worn by Claudia Schiffer on the Milanese catwalks. He reappears wearing the same patent leather trousers and black jacket, this time without a beanie. We always like vinyl a lot. The dress from the Medusa brand as well. Rating for both: 7 and a half.

Lorella Cuccarini she returns to the Ariston as co-host but the real success is her looks. In perfect physical shape, the showgirl most loved by Italians immediately shows off a powder-colored bustier dress by Dolce&Gabbana with deep slits, long black tulle gloves and tight laces all along the body. The nail on the evening dress is what we've wanted to see for four days. Simply irresistible. “You are truly beautiful” Amadeus tells her when she goes down the staircase in her second outfit, a regal retro evening dress in the style of Evita Peron by Gianfranco Ferrè, who had dressed her in Sanremo way back in 1995. She is a Casta diva, very Callas.

Sexy but classy, ​​the third outfit chosen by the showgirl is an archive dress by Versace from the famous 'bondage' collection with S&M elements. “It looks like it was made today but it's from 1992” she assures. Phenomenal. The fourth change of clothes is in line with the previous ones: a stellar dress by Roberto Cavalli from 2003, completely in silk and inspired by the firmament. “I wanted to pay homage to those garments that were very modern and I drew from the archive – explains Cuccarini – four extraordinary stylists who brought our country to the top of the world. They are works of art.” More than that… rating: 10 cum laude.

Annalisa does Annie Lennox as an unrepentant seductress. Helmut Newton-style vinyl blazer by Dolce&Gabbana, for the duet with La Representative di Lista here comes the usual sexy guêpière that the singer no longer takes off even to take a shower. “But how much does it rock?” the network asks. Enough, but we're not there yet on hair styling. Rating: 6 and a half.

Rose Villain lady in white. The singer takes off her shoes as soon as Gianna Nannini appears on stage, showing off a draped Sportmax minidress with a neckline on the back and a maxi knot that becomes a train, completely covered in around 17,000 crystals and paired with very long white gloves. “Crazy, barefoot you can forgive any discord” someone chirps on X. We like it but less than previous evenings. Rating: 6.

The whole Ariston sings with him. But as for fashion Gazelles It's as discordant as a bell. Alongside Fulminacci he deviates from the monotony of black with an antique pink jacket, XL pockets and the usual sunglasses. Irrecoverable.

The Kolors with Umberto Tozzi, what a surprise. He grabs the guitar and tears everyone up. Giorgio Armani's sparkling total black is also spot on. Stash&Co don't abandon King Giorgio and we like them. Score 6 and a half.

Alpha, what are we writing this for? For the duet with Roberto Vecchioni, the black t-shirt with the little yellow heart is back. The boy's enthusiasm is appreciated, his style less so. Rating: 4.

Bnkr44, finally here we are. The band seemed to be a losing race from the start but this time they are in fourth gear. In tailored suits in solid colors and pastel shades, the look cleaned up with Pino D'Angiò in gray pinstripes makes such good boys to present to their mother. Rating: 7 encouragement.

Irama, what a mess. Engaged on stage with Riccardo Cocciante, the singer sports a total black, cropped leather jacket that only half resembles trousers. The wet look of the hair is no longer enough to earn points. Rating 5 and a half.

Blessed be you Fiorella Mannoia. Sparkling black suit with flare trousers and top with thin straps for the duet with Francesco Gabbani, the singer returns to dress Luisa Spagnoli. Beautiful and talented. Rating: 7.

Wow, what a contrast French Saints with Skin, who play at exchanging male-female codes. The singer Alessandro De Santis wears a tulle top with floral decorations and very long trousers. All black, all Dolce&Gabbana. The former singer of Skunk Anansie, on the other hand, acts tough in oversized biker jackets, boots and a little black silk dress. Creepy. For them a standing ovation also of style. Rating: 8

Arisa gives in to the lure of candy pink. For her performance from the Suzuki Stage, the Apulian singer is dressed in a meringue dress with bustier, accentuated hips and tulle skirt. The little gloves with the cut off fingers are a punch in both of her eyes. Rating: 4.

Sparkling squared, last night, for the Riches and Poors paired with Paola and Chiara. Among sequins, micro crystals and transparencies, sunglasses are needed to avoid being dazzled. Rating: 5.

Ghali you are magnificent. In total black, jacket and draped trousers with a very long stole, in the medley with Ratchopper the rapper is essential and super chic. Rating: 10.

Denim makes its triumphant entrance at Ariston thanks to Clara, who in the cover with Ivana Spagna (matchy with the patchwork blazer) wears a one-shoulder longdress with a devoré velvet-effect bodice and skirt by Roberto Cavalli. Original and different from all the others. Score: 8 and a half.

Back in a miniskirt, back in black and white, Loredana Bertè in the duet with Venerus. On the fourth day we would have preferred a more captivating look for the queen of provocations. Rating: just sufficient, 6-.

How beautiful she is Angelina Mango with the second skin jumpsuit in embroidered tulle and draped skirt in crystals and silver sequins created for her by Etro. Her nude makeup and long hair that frame her face are her trump card. Rating: 8.

It hits the mark Alessandra Amoroso who in the medley with BoomDaBash returns to wear black in a long dress with very deep slits. You don't need unnecessary frills to tell everyone you know what you're doing. Rating: 7 and a half.

Matchy-Matchy Elena Sofia Ricci and Margherita Buy, both in Giorgio Armani. The first in trousers and a very long beaded tunic, the second in a laminated evening dress. Not very creative. The network incinerates them, comparing them to the twins in The Shining. “Are you coming to Sanremo with us?” Rating: 5.

After the teddy bears, the lettering and the trompe l'oeil effect, Dargen D'Amico shines again in Moschino, choosing a golden lurex suit, matching the frame of the glasses. What to say? He looks like an Oscar statuette but as long as Dargen goes, let him go. Rating: 5.

How deep is the gap, Mahmood. After all, the physique is there. And not only that. Essential and sophisticated, in Dolce&Gabbana, he shows his chest under the black suit, silk shirt with maxi lapels and soft trousers with tuxedo belt. The charm of yesteryear is that of a silent film actor. Rating: 9.

Don't miss a look Mr. Rain, in an olive green suit by Fendi with Gemini Diversi. On stage it's immediately nostalgic. Rating: 7 and a half.

The Sad with Donatella Rettore they rock. Dressed in adhesive tape with the words 'fragile', vinyl trousers and doctor's coats complete with blister packs and stethoscopes, the three choose Yezael by Angelo Cruciani again, staging an artistic performance to underline that fragility should not be hidden. Irresistible. Score: 8 and a half.

It was needed BigMama to bring latex to Rai. To the tune of Lady Marmalade the artist goes beyond the 'Moulin Rouge' style with bustier bodysuit, latex shirt and 1920s wet look hair. A mix that stuns and amazes. Rating: 8.

The wait was worth it but not for the looks, which were rather modest. Gangster look for Geolier, Guè, Luchè and Gigi D'Alessio: total black without particular flashes. They may have triumphed but for us it's a no. Not classified.

Jalisse don't pierce the screen like we all hoped in total black and sequins. Banal. Let's hope we don't have to wait another 27 years to rediscover that boho-chic style of the beginning that made us so fall in love. Rating: 6 political. (Of Federica Mochi)