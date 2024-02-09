The other 15 artists performed on the third evening of Sanremo. Even tonight, for the Ligurian event, they voted from home and from the radio editorial offices.

We have arrived at third evening of Sanremo Festival, inaugurated by Il Tre and closed by La Sad. Last evening the band presented the Renga-Nek duo on the Ariston stage. Compared to yesterday, the other half of the participants took to the Ariston stage for the third evening of the event, with the special format that we followed on the evening of 7 February.

On this third evening of Sanremo, after the choir of the Fondazione Arena di Verona which sang “Va Pensiero” by Giuseppe Verdi, Eros Ramazzotti arrived on the Ariston stage to celebrate 40 years of his “Promised Land”.

The co-hosting will see the arrival of the comedian Teresa Manninowith an irreverent style and totally different from the other presences on stage on other evenings.

It is not yet clear whether this will be the last edition for the presenter, but this 2024 will certainly be memorable given yesterday's already unforgettable scenes with John Travolta. Another security of this fifth edition with the artistic direction of Amadeus is the sharealways standing around 60%.

The day, before the third evening's performances, was peppered with news and indiscretions relating to the drama of the Qua Qua Ball brought to the screen by Fiorello, Amadeus and the Hollywood actor.

In the early evening the press had voted. The jury was made up of members of the press room, television and the web. The provisional ranking of Sanremo, having reached the third evening, also benefits this time from the public vote and the main editorial teams of radio broadcasters.

The third evening was also more concise than the first, giving the public a “shorter” Sanremo. Fifteen artists on stage, presented, by drawing lots, by the other fifteen. Here is the order of performance on stage:

The Three presented by Loredana Bertè Maninni presented by Alfa bnkr44 presented by Fred De Palma French Saints presented by Clara Mr. Rain presented by Il Volo Rose Villain presented by Gazzelle Alessandra Amoroso presented by Dargen D'Amico Rich and Poor presented by BigMama Angelina Mango presented by Irama Diodato presented by The Kolors Ghali presented by Mahmood Negramaro presented by Emma Fiorella Mannoia presented by Annalisa Sangiovanni presented by Renga and Nek La Sad presented by Geolier

At the end of the evening, a new ranking was drawn up based on the votes of the radio jury and televoting. At the end of each evening of this edition, the top five in the ranking will be announced. Below is the provisional ranking of top five of this second evening of the 74th edition of Sanremo. The ranking is not the one “combined” with that of the first evening.