While also waiting for the “second part” of this second evening of the Festival, here is the provisional ranking after listening to the first 15 artists.

February 7th, the second evening of Sanremo Festival it was inaugurated by Fred De Palma, while the closure was entrusted to Clara. The singer opened the opening night on the Ariston stage. Only half of the participants took to the Ariston stage for the second evening of the event, with a very special format.

On this second evening of Sanremo Georgie she joined Amadeus as co-host. This could be the last edition for the presenter, who has reached his fifth edition in a row in 2024.

The guests of the second evening of Sanremo included Giovanni Allevi, Leo Gassmann, John Travolta and the cast of “Mare Fuori”. The new one will be presented during the evening provisional top 5. The complete ranking will only be revealed during the final evening on Saturday 11 February. The public at home will also have the opportunity to vote via televoting.

In the early evening the press had voted. The jury was made up of members of the press room, television and the web. The provisional ranking of Sanremo, having reached the second evening, benefits from the public vote and the main editorial teams of radio broadcasters.

The second evening was more concise, giving the public a “shorter” Sanremo. Fifteen artists on stage, presented, through a draw, by the other fifteen who will perform tomorrow. Tomorrow, the format will be the same as the second evening. Here is the order of performance and the pairings with the exceptional presenters.

Fred De Palma (Heaven doesn't want us) presented by Ghali Renga and Nek (Crazy about you) presented by La Sad Alpha (Go!) presented by Mr. Rain Dargen D'Amico (High wave) presented by Diodato The flight (Masterpiece) presented by Rose Villain Gazelles (That's all) presented by Bnkr44 Emma (Apnea) presented by the French Saints Mahmood (Gold suit) presented by Alessandra Amoroso Big Mama (Anger is not enough for you) presented by Il Tre The Kolors (A boy a girl) presented by Angelina Mango Geolier (I'm for me, you're for you) presented by Fiorella Mannoia Loredana Bertè (Crazy) presented by Sangiovanni Annalisa (Sincerely) presented by Maninni Irama (Not you) presented by the Rich and the Poor Clara (Rough diamonds) presented by Negramaro

At the end of the evening, a new ranking was drawn up based on the votes of the radio jury and televoting. As usual, at the end of each evening of this edition, the top five in the ranking will be announced. Below is the provisional ranking of top five of this second evening of the 74th edition of Sanremo. The ranking is not the one “combined” with that of the first evening.