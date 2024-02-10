Here is the ranking of the performances of the evening dedicated to covers. In Sanremo the ranking was sadly covered in boos from the stands.

On the fourth evening of the 74th Sanremo Festival it was the moment of duets with the cover challenge, one of the eagerly awaited moments of the Ligurian event. Below are the provisional times and the release order of the singers and duets, with Lorella Cuccarini alongside Amadeus as co-host, while the much sought-after artist will bring his great success “La notte vola” to the stage.

At this stage of the competition, all 30 contestants performed paired with other artists, interpreting songs from the past, both Italian and international. There were so many emotions throughout all the performances that took place at the Ariston.

It's difficult to list them all, from Cocciante's dedication to Angelina Mango's cover which brought the singer-songwriter's “La rondine” Giuseppe “Pino” Mangothe father who passed away just under ten years ago, in December 2014.

The artists, on the fourth evening of covers, were judged by the three juries (press room, TV and web, radio jury) and by televoting. The opening of the Sanremo evening was entrusted to Sangiovanni, while the closing to the duo Renga and Nek. Right away the order of artists who performed:

Sangiovanni with Aitana Annalisa with La Representative di Lista and the Artemia choir Rose Villain with Gianna Nannini Gazelles with Thunderbolts The Kolors with Umberto Tozzi Alfa with Roberto Vecchioni Bnkr44 with Pino D'Angiò Irama with Riccardo Cocciante Fiorella Mannoia with Francesco Gabbani French Saints with Skin Ricchi e Poveri with Paola & Chiara Ghali with Ratchopper Clara with Ivana Spagna and the children's choir of the Teatro Regio of Turin Loredana Bertè with Venerus Geolier with Guè, Luchè and Gigi D'Alessio Angelina Mango with the string quartet of the Rome orchestra Alessandra Amoroso with BoomDaBash Dargen D'Amico with BabelNova Orchestra Mahmood with Bitti's Tenores Mr.Rain with the Different Twins Negramaro with Malika Ayane Emma with Bresh Il Volo with Stef Burns Diodato with Jack Savoretti La Sad with Donatella Rettore Il Tre with Fabrizio Moro BigMama with Gaia, La Niña and Sissi Maninni with Ermal Meta Fred De Palma with the Eiffel 65 Renga Nek – Medley of their hits

That same evening, it was decreed the first “winner” of Sanremo. In fact, the first place winner of the fourth evening was rewarded. The voting system provides that televoting has a weight of 34%, while the radio jury and the press room will have a weight of 33% each. This mechanism is the same as repeated in the second phase, the 5-a-side one, of the Festival final on Saturday evening. Furthermore, at the end of the evening, a provisional ranking will be drawn up which will take into account all the performances so far, including the duets.

Here it is below classification of the covers evening:

Geolier with Guè, Luchè and Gigi D'Alessio (Medley by Roads) Angelina Mango (The swallow) Annalisa with the Lista Representative (Sweet Dreams) Ghali (Medley of Real Italian) Alfa with Roberto Vecchioni (Dream boy dream)

Among the guests of the fourth evening there were also Jalisse, who are returning to Sanremo after 27 years. Theirs was one of the “magic” moments of this 74th edition of Sanremo, with the fifth consecutive hosting for Amadeus. The result of the ranking sparked boos at Ariston and great disapproval, but the press and televoting, as always, dominate.