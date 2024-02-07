Giorgia co-host, Gassman, Allevi, John Travolta and much more: who will be there at the second evening of the Sanremo Festival

As usual, an extraordinary success for the debut evening of the Festival Sanremo. This evening, for the second appointment, half of the competing artists are scheduled to perform, who will be presented by the other half. In addition to the performances, a new co-host and guests of great national and international level.

The most awaited Italian music event of the year has arrived. The 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival kicked off last night and, as always, it was a great success. Amadeus, flanked by a Marco Mengoni in great shape, presented all the 30 songs competing.

The final ranking, drawn up by the journalists of the press room, sees in the lead the great Loredana Bertèfollowed on the other two steps of the podium by Angelina Mango in second place e Annalisa at the third. In the fourth the surprise Diodate and, on the fifth, Mahmood. Naturally, this is only a provisional ranking, which could be completely changed during the event.

The program of the second evening includes the performance of 'soli' 15 artists competing, which will be drawn in the usual press conference at 12:00. They will be presented by the other 15, who will receive the favor in exchange on the third evening, tomorrow. Voting this evening will be the public, via televoting, and the radio jury.

In place of Marco Mengoni, who made a splash in his unprecedented role as co-host, he will be there Georgie. He will take the stage in Piazza Colombo Rosa Chemicalwhile the world-famous DJ will perform on the Costa Smeralda ship's stage Bob Sinclair.

At the Ariston, however, the first guest will be Giovanni Allevi, the pianist and composer who returns to perform in public for the first time after discovering his illness. It will then follow cast of Mare Fuoriwhich will present the new season of the series, Leo Gassman to present the TV film Califano in which he is the protagonist and the New Santa Balera Orchestra, which will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the song Romagna mia. The great will be present as a super international guest John Travolta.