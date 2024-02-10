Off we go fifth and final evening for Sanremo 2024 with Fiorello finally on the Ariston stage as co-host alongside Amadeus, man of record ratings with the highest share ever. The grand finale, which opens with the Army Band and the Mameli Hymn, features all 30 competing singers on stage.

Expected guests are Roberto Bolle, Luca Argentero and Gigliola Cinquetti, who returns to Sanremo to celebrate 60 years of 'Non ho l'età'. For the connection with Piazza Colombo there will be Tananai, while Tedua will return to the Costa Smeralda. The event opens with the Army Band and the Mameli Anthem, then the performance of the 30 Big begins. Renga and Nek open the evening, Rose Villain closes.

Bertè wins the Mia Martini Award

Loredana Bertè meanwhile won the Festival's Mia Martini Critics' Award. The singer, competing with the song 'Pazza', obtained 54 votes. Behind her, Fiorella Mannoia with 'Mariposa' obtained 16 votes and Diodato with 'Ti Muovi' obtained 15 votes.

The final lineup

The honor of opening the last evening of the festival goes today to Renga and Nek. Followed by: Big Mama, Gazzelle, Dargen D'amico, Il Volo, Loredana Bertè, Negramaro, Mahmood, Santi Francesi, Diodato, Fiorella Mannoia, Alessandra Amoroso, Alfa, Irama, Ghali. And the race continues: Annalisa, Angelina Mango, Geolier, Emma, ​​Il Tre, Ricchi e Poveri, The Kolors, Maninni, La Sad, Mr Rain, Fred de Palma, Sangiovanni, Clara, Bunker 44. Rose Villain closes.