Sanremo 2024, the announcement of Amadeus: “There will be news in the regulation”

Amadeus has announced the first important news on the Sanremo Festival 2024: the conductor and artistic director of the musical event, in fact, declared that the regulation of the event “will be different from that of previous years”.

“I’ve finished writing it and I’m sending it for approval by Rai’s lawyers,” said Amadeus al Tg1 Morning Summer.

“We are at work, also on the scenography with Gaetano Castelli” added the conductor, who also revealed his working method “not very technological, I have a large notebook, from my first festival, on which names, ideas, which then they can go through or not, I need it to focus what I’m thinking”.

Amadeus then revealed that the summer will be dedicated to listening to the songs: “Those of the young are starting to arrive, then also the big names, with Sanremo on vacation you actually never go because you listen to the songs … They will arrive in hundreds, by now even the discography is ahead of its time”.

“To represent the recording reality: thanks also to my children, Alice who is 25 years old, Josè who is 14, I listen to a lot of music, then I come from the radio… it was unthinkable for me that after a week the songs of Sanremo weren’t among the top 10 in the standings, I thought it necessary to ensure that the festival reflected the musical tastes of young people. Sanremo has thus become a program for young people: over 80%, with peaks of 90%, of 14-24 year olds follow the festival” added the presenter.

On the presence of Fiorello, who had declared that he would go to the Ariston on the final evening to “take away” Amadeus after five Festivals, the presenter said: “Surely he promised me, then, as I always say, with him there is no ‘is never certainty about nothing, but the fact that it can be on Ligurian soil already makes me happy, it can’t be missed”.