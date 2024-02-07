Sanremo – Amadeus surpasses himself and scores on the debut evening of the 74th Sanremo Festival, with co-host Marco Mengoni an average audience of 10,561,000 viewers for one share of 65.1%. This is the best result in the first evening of the last five editions he has hosted.

Last year, prime time had an average audience of 10.7 million viewers for a share of 62.5%.

The average share is the highest since 1995

With the 65.1% media share collected yesterday from the first evening of Sanremo 2023, Amadeus beats itself again and achieves the highest result since 1995, when the festival hosted by Pippo Baudo, with Anna Falchi and Claudia Koll, debuted with 65.15 % share. In 2023 the festival, again led by Amadeus, had obtained an average of 62.5% in the first evening, in 2022 54.7%, in 2021 46.6%, in 2020 52.2%.

The data

The first part of the prime time (from 9.25pm ​​to 11.31pm) attracted 15 million 75 thousand spectators with a 64.3% share; the second part (from 11.34pm to 1.59am) scored 6 million 527 thousand with 66.9%. Last year the first part of the first evening of the festival attracted 14 million 160 thousand viewers equal to a 61.7% share in the first part and 6 million 296 thousand with 64.4% in the second.